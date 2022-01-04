How Carson Hinzman's Commitment Impacts Ohio State's 2022 Recruiting Class

An in-depth look at what Hinzman will bring to the Buckeyes both on and off the field.

Ohio State secured a commitment this evening from Hammond (Wisc.) Saint Croix Central four-star offensive lineman Carson Hinzman, who picked the Buckeyes over the home-state Badgers.

It’s a significant win on the recruiting trail seeing as Wisconsin rarely – if ever – misses out on a top-rated in-state offensive lineman given the program’s knack for churning out NFL players over the last few decades.

Hinzman’s announcement comes just one day after Badgers offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Joe Rudolph accepted a similar job at Virginia Tech, where he'll be the run game coordinator and offensive line coach.

Rudolph was with the Badgers for seven seasons and served as Hinzman’s primary recruiter, so his departure certainly played a role in Hinzman’s decision – as well as him delaying his commitment rather than sign with a team during the Early Signing Period last month as originally expected.

Hinzman has played all across the offensive line during his four years as a starter for the Panthers. He was recognized this fall as a first-team all-state performer and the Middle Border Conference player of the year for the second straight season.

At 6-foot-4 and 280-pounds, he projects as someone who can player either guard spots or center at the next level. He’ll have to add some weight once he gets on campus, but has the overall frame required to play those positions.

Hinzman is quick off the snap and has nimble feet that help him excel in the run game, whether it’s getting to the second level or as a pulling guard out in front of the running back. He didn’t play against the best competition, though, so there might be a learning curve upon his arrival in Columbus.

As for how he fits into the class, Hinzman is the 20th member of Ohio Sate’s 2022 recruiting haul. He joins West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West four-star offensive tackle Tegra Tshabola; Englewood (Colo.) Cherry Creek four-star offensive tackle George Fitzpatrick; and St. Clairsville, Ohio, three-star offensive tackle Avery Henry in the trenches.

The Buckeyes are likely done at the position with Hinzman’s pledge, though Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco four-star offensive guard Earnest Greene has them in his top four. He’ll likely choose Alabama or Georgia during the All-American Bowl this Saturday, however..

