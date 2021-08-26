Anonymous NFL Agents Split On Urban Meyer's Success With Jacksonville Jaguars

Thirty-three agents representing hundreds of NFL players, including star quarterbacks and first-round picks, were asked through an anonymous survey conducted by The Athletic if they thought former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer will be successful with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The agents were almost split down the middle, with 17 thinking he will succeed, 15 saying he will fail and one choosing not to answer. Below is a sample of some of their reasons why:

Yes (17 votes)

“I think there will be a learning curve, but he knows how to get the best out of his players.”

“Playing with house money. Has Trevor Lawrence. The AFC South division isn’t great and you added the No. 1 pick. Define what success looks like, but I think he’ll show some signs, but it’s hard to see how he lasts for the long haul with the modern-day players.”

“The Jaguars were so bad that any improvement will be a success. He’ll shift the culture.”

No (15 votes)

“He’s strung too tight. He already had two (health issues) and he went 11-1. What about going 4-13?”

“No way. No shot. He can’t handle not being kowtowed to.”

“I think he’s trying to run it like a college team. He certainly has a tradition of winning, but the NFL is a different animal. The good news is other teams in the division aren’t pulling away, and now he’s got Trevor Lawrence.”

“I want him to, but I don’t know. Is he willing to loosen up? He’s a control freak. Built for college because people will do what he says. It’s not what you say but how you say it.”

Meyer will open his first season at the helm when the Jaguars travel to Houston to take on the Texans on Sept. 12.

