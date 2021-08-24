How ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 Alliance Could Impact Ohio State’s Future Schedules

The Buckeyes have a handful of games against opponents from those conferences already scheduled.

The ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 formally announced an alliance between the three conferences on Tuesday afternoon that, among other things, could alter Ohio State’s future schedules.

The announcement did not include any specific details about what a future scheduling agreement could look like or provide a timetable for such matchups, only that it will occur as soon as practically possible. However, the conferences have reportedly discussed plans in which teams would play one opponent from the other two conferences on an annual basis.

The Big Ten currently plays nine conference games per season, but under the reported plan, that number could be reduced to eight – including six divisional games and two crossover games – to allow for the additional games against the ACC and Pac-12. Teams could then schedule their two remaining non-conference games as they see fit.

Another important part of the reported plan is that any Big Ten or Pac-12 team scheduled to play Notre Dame could count the Fighting Irish as an ACC opponent, given their scheduling deal with the conference. Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State and Purdue have future games scheduled against Notre Dame, while USC and Stanford have annual series with the Fighting Irish.

It’s likely going to be several years before any such scheduling agreement goes into effect, but let’s assume the conferences were contractually able to schedule games within the alliance as soon as next season. The Buckeyes have a home-and-home scheduled with Notre Dame in 2022-23 and would simply have to find an additional game against a Pac-12 opponent to finish out the schedule.

Ohio State then has a home-and-home set with Washington in 2024-25, meaning the Buckeyes would have to add an ACC opponent in those seasons. A a similar situation unfolds in 2026-27, when Ohio State has a home-and-home scheduled with Boston College, meaning a Pac-12 opponent would need added to that non-conference slate.

The future schedules start to thin out in 2028, with the Buckeyes’ trip to Alabama the only game on the schedule at the moment. Ohio State would have to add dates against both an ACC and Pac-12 opponent in that season. The same goes for 2029, which remains wide open in terms of non-conference opponents, as well as 2030-31, when the Buckeyes are set for a home-and-home with Georgia.

Lastly, Ohio State’s set for a home-and-home with Oregon in 2032-33, meaning the Buckeyes would have to add an ACC opponent to one of the three remaining open dates.

A full breakdown is as follows:

2022 - Notre Dame, Arkansas State, Toledo, add Pac-12*

2023 - San Jose State, Western Kentucky, at Notre Dame, add Pac-12*

2024 - Southern Miss, at Washington, open date, add ACC*

2025 - Texas, Washington, UConn, add ACC*

2026 - Ball State, at Texas, Boston College, add Pac-12

2027 - Bowling Green, Alabama, at Boston College, add Pac-12

2028 - at Alabama, open date, add ACC, add Pac-12

2029 - Open date, open date, add ACC, add Pac-12

2030 - at Georgia, open date, add ACC, add Pac-12

2031 - Georgia, open date, add ACC, add Pac-12

2032 - at Oregon, open date, open date, add ACC

2033 - Oregon, open date, open date, add ACC

That said, the Big Ten has already announced its nine-game conference schedules through the 2025 season. Any agreement between the members of alliance prior to that would require the conference to cancel one crossover game.

-----

You may also like:

ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 Formally Announce Alliance Between Conferences

Five Buckeyes On ESPN's List Of Top 100 College Football Players For 2021

Ohio State's Olave, Garrett, Munford, Wilson Named AP Preseason All-Americans



B1G Teams Will Forfeit, Games Won’t Be Rescheduled Due To COVID-19 Outbreaks

Six Former Ohio State Buckeyes Among NFL Network’s Top 100 Players Of 2021

A Look At The Top Remaining Storylines For Ohio State's 2022 Recruiting Class

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!