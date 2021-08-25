2023 Georgia DE Lebbeus Overton Includes Ohio State In Top 12

The Buckeyes welcomed the nation's top-rated defensive lineman to campus for a one-day visit in late July.

Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton five-star defensive end Lebbeus Overton included Ohio State in his top 12 on Wednesday afternoon alongside Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas A&M and USC.

The 6-foot-5 and 265-pound Overton is considered the top-rated defensive lineman and No. 2 prospect overall in the class of 2023, as he recorded 70 tackles, 21.5 sacks and six forced fumbles for the Eagles last season.

Overton landed a dual-sport offer from the Buckeyes in February, which was especially notable in the fact that Ohio State already holds a commitment on the hardwood from his high school teammate, 2022 five-star point guard Bruce Thornton.

Overton then made his way to Columbus for the first time in late July, at which time he met with head coach Ryan Day and defensive line coach Larry Johnson and toured campus. He wasn’t able to spend time with Chris Holtmann, though, as the college basketball calendar was still in a recruiting dead period.

Overton also took unofficial visits this summer to Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Oklahoma and Texas A&M. He has ties to several of those programs, as his father, Milton Overton, played for the Sooners and was an associate athletic director for the Crimson Tide and Aggies before taking over as the athletic director at Kennesaw State.

To say it will be difficult for the Buckeyes to land Overton’s pledge would be an understatement, but Johnson is one reason they shouldn’t be counted out, either.

Now, it’s far too early to determine how many defensive linemen Ohio State will target in 2023, especially since Buckeyes are still looking for their first commitment in the trenches for the current recruiting cycle. But other names to keep in mind include Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco five-star Matayo Uiagalelei; Allen, Texas, five-star David Hicks; Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star Malik Bryant; and Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola four-star Derrick LeBlanc, among others.

