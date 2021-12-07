Ohio State’s Baker, Heyward, Hubbard, Linsley, Ward Nominated For NFL’s Walter Payton Man Of The Year Award

Wide receiver Cris Carter is the only former Buckeye to win the league's most prestigious honor.

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard, Los Angeles Chargers center Corey Linsley and Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward were among the former Ohio State players nominated on Tuesday for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

Established in 1970 and renamed in 1999 in honor of the late Hall of Fame running back, the Walter Payton Man of the Year award is considered the league’s most prestigious honor. It recognizes players who have exhibited excellence on the field, as well as volunteer work off it.

One player from each of the NFL's 32 teams is nominated for the award, with each receiving a $40,000 donation in their name to the charity of their choice. They’re also given a helmet decal depicting the trophy to wear for the remainder of the season.

The winner, meanwhile, will be revealed during the NFL Honors awards show on Feb. 10. He will receive a $250,000 donation in his name to the charity of his choice, as well as a patch depicting the trophy to wear on his uniform for the rest of his career.

“These 32 men represent their many teammates who do incredible things in their communities," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Their unwavering commitment to their hometowns and team communities embodies Walter's spirit of giving back in a way that makes us all incredibly proud of the work they are doing every day.”

Ohio State leads the nation with five Walter Payton Man of the Year award nominees, while Alabama has the second-most with four. Wide receiver Cris Carter is the only former Buckeye to win the award, doing so in 1999.

Other nominees include:

Washington Football Team defensive tackle Jonathan Allen

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr

Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum

Baltimore Ravens center Bradley Bozeman

Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans

Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham

New England Patriots defensive end Lawrence Guy

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu

Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dan Prescott

Houston Texans safety Justin Reid

New York Giants safety Logan Ryan

Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller

Los Angeles Rams center Andrew Whitworth

New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams

