Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Ohio State Commits Kenyatta Jackson, Gabe Powers Named Gatorade Players Of The Year

    The two future Buckeyes were honored for their impact on and off the field.
    Author:

    Ohio State four-star defensive end commit Kenyatta Jackson and four-star linebacker commit Gabe Powers have been named the Gatorade players of the year in Florida and Ohio, respectively, in recognition of their athletic excellence, academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.

    The 6-foot-5 and 231-pound Jackson is considered the eighth-best edge defender and No. 70 prospect overall in the class of 2022, as he’s recorded 55 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 15 quarter back hurries and 14 sacks to lead Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep to the state championship game, which takes place this Friday.

    Jackson – who committed to the Buckeyes in mid-October and joins his teammate, four-star cornerback Ryan Turner, in the class – also volunteers his time at a local football camp for children with disabilities.

    The 6-foot-4 and 235-pound Power, meanwhile, is considered the fifth-best linebacker and No. 49 prospect overall in the class of 2022, as he recorded 90 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and six sacks to lead Marysville, Ohio, to the Division I regional final this fall.

    Powers, who is one of five in-state players in the Buckeyes’ 2022 recruiting class, also volunteers locally as a youth football and basketball coach and been involved in multiple community service initiatives through his church.

    Both Jackson and Powers are now finalists for the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year award, which will be announced in December. They’ll also have the opportunity to present a $1,000 grant to a local or national charity of their choosing that helps young athletes realize the benefits of playing sports through Gatorade’s “Play It Forward” platform.

    -----

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

    -----

    Read More

    You may also like:

    Report: Ohio State No Longer Pursuing LSU Transfer CB Elias Ricks

    Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Heisman Trophy Finalist

    Ryan Day, Kyle Whittingham Motivated To Finish Season With Rose Bowl Win

    Ryan Day Caught Off Guard By Quinn Ewers’ Decision To Enter Transfer Portal

    Ohio State To Wear Home Uniforms In Rose Bowl Game Against Utah

    Ohio State To Officially Face Utah In Rose Bowl On Jan. 1, 2022

    -----

    Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

    Join the BuckeyesNow community!
    Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
    Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
    Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
    Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

    Kenyatta Jackson
    Recruiting

    Ohio State Commits Kenyatta Jackson, Gabe Powers Named Gatorade Players Of The Year

    42 seconds ago
    Elias Ricks
    Football

    Report: Ohio State No Longer Pursuing LSU Transfer CB Elias Ricks

    1 hour ago
    53. C.J. Stroud
    Football

    Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Heisman Trophy Finalist

    18 hours ago
    36. Justin Ahren
    Basketball

    Ohio State Back In AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll After Wins Over Duke, Penn State

    Dec 6, 2021
    Jamari-Wheeler-PSU-Pregame
    Basketball

    Jamari Wheeler Provides All-Around Effort in Return to Penn State

    Dec 5, 2021
    Zed Key defends at PSU
    Basketball

    Game Recap: Buckeyes Down Host Penn State in Big Ten Opener

    Dec 5, 2021
    EJ-Liddell-PSU-BIG-Ten-Opener
    Basketball

    Halftime Analysis: Ohio State vs. Penn State in Big Ten Basketball Opener

    Dec 5, 2021
    Ryan Day and Kyle Whittingham
    Football

    Ohio State's Ryan Day, Utah's Kyle Whittingham Motivated To Finish Season With Rose Bowl Win

    Dec 5, 2021