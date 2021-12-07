Report: Ohio State No Longer Pursuing LSU Transfer CB Elias Ricks

The Buckeyes are reportedly fearful of losing current players to the portal if Ricks transfers in.

According to a report from 247Sports’ Chris Hummer, Ohio State is no longer in the running for LSU transfer cornerback Elias Ricks, citing the possible attrition that could come with adding the former five-star prospect.

“The Buckeyes had been considered the leader for Ricks, but have decided to go another direction,” Hummer said. “There was a concern in Columbus if Ohio State added Ricks that several members of its current defensive back room would end up in the transfer portal.

“Ohio State decided to stick with a deep crop of defensive backs already on the roster and strong incoming group as part of the 2022 class.”

The 6-foot-2 and 195-pound Ricks was widely regarded as one of the nation’s top-rated cornerbacks coming out of high school. He backed that up when he was named a freshman All-American after leading the Tigers with four interceptions in 2020, including two that he returned for a touchdown.

Ricks was limited to just six games this fall due to a shoulder injury that required season-ending surgery. He then entered his name into the portal in late November, at which time he listed Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and USC as his top transfer options.

With sixth-year senior DeMario McCall out of eligibility and senior Sevyn Banks and redshirt junior Cam Brown likely off to the NFL, the Buckeyes will lack experience at one of the cornerback spots next season.

Freshman Denzel Burke started all 12 games at the other, so adding Ricks could give Ohio State one of the nation’s top cornerback duos next season. Then again, there is plenty of young talent waiting in the wings, including redshirt freshmen Ryan Watts and Lejond Cavazos and true freshmen Jordan Hancock and Jakailin Johnson.

The Buckeyes also have three cornerbacks in their 2022 recruiting class, including four-stars Jyaire Brown, Terrance Brooks and Ryan Turner.

All that said, Ricks has been expected to visit Columbus this weekend and then make his decision later this month before enrolling at his school of choice in January. We’ll know soon enough if the report is accurate.

