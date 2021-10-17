Ohio State Moves Up To No. 5 In USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll After Open Week

Ohio State Moves Up To No. 5 In USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll After Open Week
Even with the week off, Ohio State moved up one spot to fifth in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, which was released on Sunday afternoon.
The Buckeyes, who return to action next Saturday with a trip to Indiana (7:30 p.m. on ABC), benefitted from Iowa’s home loss to unranked Purdue. The Hawkeyes entered the weekend ranked No. 2.
With that, Ohio State is once again the highest-ranked teams in the Big Ten, which still has five teams in the top 11 of the coaches poll, which includes Michigan at No. 6, Michigan State at No. 7, Penn State at No. 8 and Iowa at No. 11.
The full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll is as follows, with first-place votes in parenthesis:
- Georgia (65)
- Oklahoma
- Cincinnati
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- Michigan State
- Penn State
- Oklahoma State
- Oregon
- Iowa
- Ole Miss
- Notre Dame
- Kentucky
- Wake Forest
- Coastal Carolina
- Texas A&M
- N.C. State
- SMU
- Baylor
- San Diego State
- Auburn
- Pittsburgh
- Clemson
- UTSA
