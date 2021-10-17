Ohio State Moves Up To No. 5 In USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll After Open Week

    • October 17, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBuckeyes In the NFLBasketballBuckeye ForumsRecruitingSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Ohio State Moves Up To No. 5 In USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll After Open Week

    The Buckeyes are once again the highest-ranked team in the Big Ten following Iowa's loss.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Even with the week off, Ohio State moved up one spot to fifth in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, which was released on Sunday afternoon.

    The Buckeyes, who return to action next Saturday with a trip to Indiana (7:30 p.m. on ABC), benefitted from Iowa’s home loss to unranked Purdue. The Hawkeyes entered the weekend ranked No. 2.

    With that, Ohio State is once again the highest-ranked teams in the Big Ten, which still has five teams in the top 11 of the coaches poll, which includes Michigan at No. 6, Michigan State at No. 7, Penn State at No. 8 and Iowa at No. 11.

    The full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll is as follows, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

    1. Georgia (65)
    2. Oklahoma
    3. Cincinnati
    4. Alabama
    5. Ohio State
    6. Michigan
    7. Michigan State
    8. Penn State
    9. Oklahoma State
    10. Oregon
    11. Iowa
    12. Ole Miss
    13. Notre Dame
    14. Kentucky
    15. Wake Forest
    16. Coastal Carolina
    17. Texas A&M
    18. N.C. State
    19. SMU
    20. Baylor
    21. San Diego State
    22. Auburn
    23. Pittsburgh
    24. Clemson
    25. UTSA

    -----

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

    -----

    You may also like:

    Former Ohio State HC Urban Meyer Gets First NFL Win With Jacksonville Jaguars

    Ohio State Seeking Fan Input For New Turf Design At Ohio Stadium

    What To Watch For In Week 7 Of The 2021 College Football Season

    Ohio State’s Ryan Day Now Highest-Paid Head Coach In Big Ten

    Ryan Day Would Vote To Eliminate Kickoffs For Player Safety

    Ohio State Fans Have Reserved 37 Percent Of Big Ten Championship Tickets

    -----

    Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

    Join the BuckeyesNow community!
    Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
    Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
    Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
    Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

    Garrett Wilson
    Football

    Ohio State Moves Up To No. 5 In USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll After Open Week

    just now
    Urban Meyer
    Football

    Former Ohio State HC Urban Meyer Gets First NFL Win With Jacksonville Jaguars

    16 minutes ago
    Walker and Taylor
    Football

    Big Ten Football: Players to Watch in Week 7

    Oct 16, 2021
    Ohio State fans
    Football

    What Ohio State Buckeye Fans Can Root For During Bye Week

    Oct 16, 2021
    Sports betting window
    Football

    Gambling: Flipping Trends in College Football Against the Spread and Total

    Oct 16, 2021
    Kenneth Walker
    Football

    Game Prediction: No. 10 Michigan State Spartans vs. Indiana Hoosiers

    Oct 15, 2021
    Arkansas Razorbacks
    Football

    Game Prediction: No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Auburn Tigers

    Oct 15, 2021
    Ohio Stadium Turf
    Football

    Ohio State Seeking Fan Input For New Turf Design At Ohio Stadium

    Oct 15, 2021