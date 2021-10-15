    • October 15, 2021
    Ohio State Seeking Fan Input For New Turf Design At Ohio Stadium

    The Buckeyes are getting new turf at Ohio Stadium this offseason, replacing the one that was installed in 2014.
    The Ohio State athletic department announced on Friday it is seeking fan-inspired concepts for the new artificial turf that will replace the current 7-year-old surface in Ohio Stadium this offseason.

    Fans can submit their designs at the athletic department’s official website from now through Oct. 29. Some submissions will be shared on social media, while an internal department panel will review the designs and ultimately choose the look of the Buckeyes’ new field design.

    Ohio State will have eight home games in 2022, including games against Notre Dame, Iowa, Wisconsin and Michigan. It is the first eight-game home schedule since 2012, when the Buckeyes went undefeated.

    Downloadable templates, shown below, can be also found on Ohio State’s website

    Turf Concept
    Turf Concept

    Ohio Stadium Turf
    Football

