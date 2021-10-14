Ohio State’s Ryan Day Now Highest-Paid Head Coach In Big Ten

Day’s $6.61 million in total compensation makes him the ninth highest-paid coach in college football.

According to an annual report of salaries released on Thursday afternoon by USA TODAY Sports, Ohio State’s Ryan Day is now the highest-paid head coach in the Big Ten.

Day, who is in his third season at the helm of the Buckeyes, will make $6.61 million in 2021. That does not include any potential performance-based incentives that might come later this season, such as winning the conference or reaching the College Football Playoff.

He trails only Alabama’s Nick Saban ($9.75 million), LSU’s Ed Orgeron ($9.01 million), Stanford’s David Shaw ($8.92 million), Clemson’s Dabo Swinney ($8.37 million), Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley ($7.67 million), Florida’s Dan Mullen ($7.57 million), Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher ($7.50 million) and Georgia’s Kirby Smart ($7.13 million) in total pay.

Day was set to receive an additional $135,307 this year but took a voluntary five-precent salary reduction amid the pandemic. Still, his total compensation increased from $5.65 million last year, which had him at 12th nationally.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was previously the highest-paid coach in the conference, but his total compensation fell from fourth in the nation ($8.04 million) to 32nd ($4.03 million) in 2021. He’s now 11th in the Big Ten, as well, ahead of only Rutgers’ Greg Schiano ($4.00 million) and Maryland’s Mike Locksley ($2.54 million).

Penn State declined to release James Franklin’s salary, meanwhile, but it was reported last year that he will make $5.50 million in 2021. That would put Harbaugh at 12th in the conference.

