Ohio State Moves Up To No. 10 In USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll After Win Over Akron

Clemson and Texas A&M fell out of the top 10 following losses on Saturday.

Following its 59-7 win over Akron on Saturday night, Ohio State moved up two spots to No. 10 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released on Sunday afternoon.

The Buckeyes benefitted from both Clemson and Texas A&M losing on Saturday, as the Tigers and Aggies fell to N.C. State and Arkansas, respectively.

Ohio State is one of five Big Ten teams in this week’s top 25, joining No. 5 Iowa, No. 6 Penn State, No. 14 Michigan and No. 16 Michigan State.

The full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll is as follows, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Alabama (64) Georgia (1) Oregon Oklahoma Iowa Penn State Notre Dame Cincinnati Florida Ohio State Arkansas Ole Miss Texas A&M Michigan BYU Michigan State Coastal Carolina Oklahoma State Clemson UCLA Fresno State Auburn Kentucky Baylor Wake Forest

