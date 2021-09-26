Ohio State Moves Up To No. 10 In USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll After Win Over Akron

September 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBuckeyes In the NFLBasketballBuckeye ForumsRecruitingSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Ohio State Moves Up To No. 10 In USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll After Win Over Akron

Clemson and Texas A&M fell out of the top 10 following losses on Saturday.
Author:
Publish date:

Following its 59-7 win over Akron on Saturday night, Ohio State moved up two spots to No. 10 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released on Sunday afternoon.

The Buckeyes benefitted from both Clemson and Texas A&M losing on Saturday, as the Tigers and Aggies fell to N.C. State and Arkansas, respectively. 

Ohio State is one of five Big Ten teams in this week’s top 25, joining No. 5 Iowa, No. 6 Penn State, No. 14 Michigan and No. 16 Michigan State.

The full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll is as follows, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

  1. Alabama (64)
  2. Georgia (1)
  3. Oregon
  4. Oklahoma
  5. Iowa
  6. Penn State
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Cincinnati
  9. Florida
  10. Ohio State
  11. Arkansas
  12. Ole Miss
  13. Texas A&M
  14. Michigan
  15. BYU
  16. Michigan State
  17. Coastal Carolina
  18. Oklahoma State
  19. Clemson
  20. UCLA
  21. Fresno State
  22. Auburn
  23. Kentucky
  24. Baylor
  25. Wake Forest

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State’s “Undeniable” Defense Bounces Back, Records Nine Sacks Against Akron

Kyle McCord, Jack Miller Gain Valuable Experience In Blowout Of Akron

K'Vaughn Pope Leaves Field After Heated Exchange In Second Quarter

Ohio State Routs Akron in Most Complete Victory of the Season

Freshman Quarterback Kyle McCord Will Start vs. Akron

Thayer Munford, Harry Miller, Cam Brown, Tyreke Smith, Taron Vincent Among 16 Players Unavailable On Saturday Against Akron

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

96. Marvin Harrison Jr., Jayden Ballard and Xavier Johnson
Football

Ohio State Moves Up To No. 10 In USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll After Win Over Akron

15 seconds ago
J.T. Tuimoloau
Football

Ohio State’s “Undeniable” Defense Bounces Back, Records Nine Sacks Against Akron

8 hours ago
Kyle McCord
Football

Ohio State QBs Kyle McCord, Jack Miller Gain Valuable Experience In Blowout Of Akron

9 hours ago
instant analysis Akron
Football

Instant Analysis From Buckeyes' Win Over Akron

12 hours ago
Ryan Day Press Conference Akron
Football

Ryan Day Postgame Press Conference After Buckeyes Beat Akron

13 hours ago
Kyle McCord
Football

Ohio State Routs Akron in Most Complete Victory of the Season

14 hours ago
K'Vauaghan Pope Meltdown
Football

K'Vaughn Pope Leaves Field After Heated Exchange, Tweets Good Luck to His Teammates

16 hours ago
Ohio State Buckeyes
Football

Halftime Analysis: Ohio State Racing Away From Akron

16 hours ago