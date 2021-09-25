Ohio State's Munford, Miller, Brown, Smith Among 16 Players Unavailable Against Akron

The Buckeyes will be down several starters on both sides of the ball against the Zips.

With three hours and counting until this evening’s game against Akron (7:30 p.m. on BTN), Ohio State released its weekly status report on Saturday afternoon.

The Buckeyes will be without 16 players against the Zips, including several starters on both sides of the ball. That includes:

Junior wide receiver Kamryn Babb

Junior cornerback Cam Brown

Redshirt sophomore running back Marcus Crowley

Sophomore wide receiver Julian Fleming

Senior defensive end Tyler Friday

Redshirt junior defesnive tend Javontae Jean-Baptiste

Freshman safety Jaylen Johnson

Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Trey Leroux

Redshirt freshman linebacker Mitchell Melton

Junior center Harry Miller

Fifth-year senior offensive guard Thayer Munford

Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Noah Potter

Senior safety Josh Proctor

Junior offensive lineman Ryan Smith

Senior defensive end Tyreke Smith

Redshirt junior Taron Vincent

Munford has started 36 games for Ohio State over the last three season, but will miss his first game since last year’s win over Michigan State after he suffered a right ankle injury in last week’s game against Tulsa. It’s not expected to keep him out long term, however.

Redshirt junior Matthew Jones will start in Munford’s place at left guard. He’ll be right next to redshirt freshman center Luke Wypler, who will start instead of Miller, who is unavailable for the fourth time this season.

“Matt Jones stepped in, he did an amazing job, communicated really well with me and Luke at center,” redshirt junior offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere said after the win over the Golden Hurricane. “He had an amazing day. I think he had a really good day on the offensive line. I just couldn’t be prouder of him just stepping in and filling his role when his number was called.”

This is the second time Brown will be sidelined this season, as he missed the opener at Minnesota. The Buckeyes will likely start senior Sevyn Banks opposite of true freshman Denzel Burke at cornerback as a result.

Ohio State gets junior defensive end Zach Harrison back after he was held out of the Tulsa game, but will be without senior Tyreke Smith and redshirt junior Javontae Jean-Baptiste. That means true freshmen J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer will see increased playing time for the second game in a row.

Lastly, redshirt junior defensive tackle Taron Vincent will be sidelined for the first time this season. Sixth-year senior Antwuan Jackson or freshman Tyleik Williams could start in his place opposite fifth-year senior Haskell Garrett.

