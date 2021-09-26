K'Vaughn Pope Leaves Field After Heated Exchange, Tweets Good Luck to His Teammates

The Ohio State senior linebacker got in a verbal altercation on the sideline, was escorted off the field and then took his emotions to Twitter.

In one of the stranger scenes in recent memory, Ohio State senior linebacker K'Vaughan Pope was irate on the sideline late in the second quarter and was escorted back to the locker room.

Pope thought he was supposed to be running on to the field for a defensive series, but he was waved off by Teradja Mitchell and then Pope threw a complete tantrum. The senior from Dinwiddie, Virginia threw his gloves into the stands, took his jersey off and was inconsolable.

Pope appeared to get in a fairly heated exchange with Ryan Day and linebackers coach Al Washington. Team captain Kamryn Babb and Javontae Jean-Baptiste tried to calm him down, but Pope was irate and was eventually escorted to the locker room by director of player personnel C.J. Barnett.

After he left the game, Pope issued to tweets that would lead you to believe he's no longer playing for the Buckeyes.

Pope later rescinded the second tweet.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Freshman Quarterback Kyle McCord Will Start vs. Akron

Thayer Munford, Harry Miller, Cam Brown, Tyreke Smith, Taron Vincent Among 16 Players Unavailable On Saturday Against Akron

Confident Denzel Burke Making Impact In Ohio State’s Secondary As True Freshman

Former Ohio State QB Justin Fields To Start For Bears Against Browns

Ohio State LB Dallas Gant Enters Name Into Transfer Portal

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook