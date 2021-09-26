Ohio State Routs Akron in Most Complete Victory of the Season

Freshman quarterback Kyle McCord overcame a slow start to roast the Zips defense for 319 yards and two touchdowns in just over two quarters.

Ohio State's game against Akron came just in the nick of time.

With starting quarterback C.J. Stroud nursing a sore right shoulder and the Buckeyes struggling to find their confidence on defense early in the season, Ohio State unleashed a lot of frustration on the Akron Zips Saturday night.

The Zips have won just two games since the start of the 2019 season, and while they actually scored the game's first seven points, Ohio State ripped off 59 unanswered points to roll 59-7.

HOW IT HAPPENED

* Akron scored the game's first touchdown on a short pass from D.J. Irons to Konata Mumpfield, but the Buckeyes bludgeoned the Zips from that point forward.

* Kyle McCord began the game 2-for-5 after a nervy first drive of his collegiate career, but settled in and threw for 319 yards on 13-of-18 in two and a half quarters. Chris Olave and Jaxon Smith-Njigba each caught touchdowns.

* Jack Miller III came into the game halfway through the third quarter and finished the night 5-of-8 for 66 yards in his first appearance of the season.

* TreVeyon Henderson scored a pair of touchdowns one week after breaking the freshman single-game rushing record. Master Teague also found pay dirt twice in the second half, which marked his first scores of the season.

* The Buckeye defense looked really strong through three quarters when most of the starters were in the game. Cody Simon and Ronnie Hickman each picked off Irons in the first half, with Hickman bringing his back for a pick-6.

* The Buckeyes also made life miserable on the Zips' offensive line. After registering just four sacks and 11 tackles for loss through their first three games this fall, the Silver Bullets had nine sacks and 12 TFL's on Saturday night.

* Ohio State averaged an incredible 10.2 yards per play and 21.4 yards per completion by the end of the game. They racked up 19 plays in the first three quarters that went 10 yards or more.

