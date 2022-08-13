Ohio State Names Six Team Captains For 2022 Season

Ohio State announced on Saturday evening that quarterback C.J. Stroud, wide receiver Kamryn Babb, tight end Cade Stover, defensive end Tyler Friday, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and safety Kourt Williams have been named team captains by their peers.

This marks the second straight year that Babb has earned the honor, making him the 15th player in school history to accomplish that feat. Stroud, Stover, Friday, Eichenberg and Williams are all first-time captains, meanwhile, with Stroud the leading vote-getter among his teammates.

A native of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Stroud is coming off a redshirt freshman season in which he threw for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns to be named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. He was also the first player ever to be named the Big Ten player, quarterback and freshman of the year in the same season.

A fifth-year senior from St. Louis Christian Brothers College, Babb has yet to record a catch in his college career due to multiple ACL injuries that robbed him of three full seasons. Still, he's taken a leadership role on the team and was named this year's recipient of the Block "O" jersey as a result.

Stover, a redshirt junior from Lexington, Ohio, has played 21 games for the Buckeyes, including 15 at tight end, four at defensive end and two at linebacker. He’s caught five passes for 76 yards and recorded 15 total tackles in his career, but will play exclusively on offense this fall.

A fifth-year senior from Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep, Friday has recorded 18 tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks and a fumble recovery in 26 career games, including five starts. He missed all of last season with an ACL injury that he suffered during an individual workout ahead of fall camp.

Eichenberg, a redshirt junior from Cleveland St. Ignatius, started just four games last season but still finished second on the team with 64 tackles, including a Rose Bowl-record 17 tackles in the win over Utah. Coordinator Jim Knowles recently referred to him as the “quiet leader” of the defense.

Lastly, Williams rebounded from a torn ACL to play in 11 games last season, which includes a start in the Rose Bowl. The redshirt sophomore from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco finished the year with 27 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack and one pass break up.

-----

-----

-----

