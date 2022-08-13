Kamryn Babb Reacts To Being Named Ohio State’s Block “O” Jersey Recipient

Earlier today, fifth-year senior wide receiver Kamryn Babb was presented with Ohio State’s prestigious Block “O” jersey following a preseason scrimmage at Ohio Stadium.

“It’s an honor to have this number attached to my name,” Babb said. “With it comes the responsibility to lead this team any way I can.”

The Block “O” jersey is awarded annually in honor of the late defensive end Bill Willis, who was an All-American and national champion during his career with the Buckeyes from 1942-44.

His No. 99 was retired in 2007, but the program decided to further honor his legacy by presenting the No. 0 to a player who displays the values he did, including accountability, character and toughness.

Defensive end Jonathon Cooper and offensive lineman Thayer Munford were the first two recipients of the Block “O” jersey, but neither had to overcome the same on-field struggles as Babb to get to this point.

In fact, the St. Louis native missed his entire freshman, redshirt freshman and redshirt junior seasons at Ohio State with separate ACL injuries. But now back to full strength, he’s on track to contribute for the Buckeyes this fall.

“The last five years have been a long journey,” Babb said. “There were times when I was down and had a lot of questions, but God put people in my life who wouldn’t let me give up, and it’s been a blessing. I couldn’t have done this without them.

“I’ve learned that you can’t get through tough times all by yourself. You have to grab onto someone. I hope everyone sees that. I love this team and I can’t wait to go on this journey that’s ahead of us.”

Photo courtesy of The Ohio State Dept. of Athletics.

