Notre Dame announced on Saturday that sixth-year senior wide receiver Avery Davis will miss the 2022 season after tearing the ACL in his right knee in practice on Friday.

The 5-foot-11 and 198-pound Davis caught 27 passes for 386 yards and four touchdowns in eight games for the Fighting Irish last fall before suffering a season-ending injury to his left knee in the 34-6 win over Navy in November. He subsequently missed spring practice as he rehabbed the injury.

Davis was full-go for the start of fall camp, though, and was expected to be the top target of newly named starting quarterback Tyler Buchner. However, Notre Dame has now lost one of its team captains just three weeks before the season opener at Ohio State on Sept. 3.

“I can sit here all day and talk about Avery,” offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said last week. “We’ve had a lot of guys that garnered respect over my last five and a half years here, (but) he might garner as much respect as any player in that locker room that I’ve seen – and that’s a testament to his character and who he is.”

The Fighting Irish are now down to just six healthy scholarship receivers, and only two of those players caught more than six passes last season in sophomores Lorenzo Styles Jr. – the older brother of Ohio State freshman safety Sonny Styles – and Braden Lenzy.

