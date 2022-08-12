Four Ohio State Commits Named MaxPreps Preseason All-Americans

With commitments from some of the nation’s top-rated prospects, it should come as no surprise several Ohio State pledges were named this week to MaxPreps’ preseason All-American teams.

That includes Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage five-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss; Findlay, Ohio, four-star offensive tackle Luke Montgomery; and Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove four-star cornerback Kayin Lee in the class of 2023, as well as Chandler, Ariz., five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola in the class of 2024.

Inniss is coming off a junior season in which he was thrust into emergency quarterback duty when the starter suffered a season-ending injury in Week 4. He still finished the year with 604 yards and seven touchdowns passing and 308 yards and two scores rushing to lead the Patriots to the regional semifinals of the state playoffs.

Montgomery, meanwhile, was a first-team Division I All-Ohio selection and the Northwestern Ohio All-District Lineman of the Year despite it being his first season at the position. He notably led the Trojans to their first regional semifinals appearance since 2005.

Lee, a one-time Georgia commit, recorded a team-leading 27 tackles and seven interceptions last season, including two in the state championship game. He hails from a program that has now won four of the last five 3A state titles and is the highest-rated defensive back prospect in school history.

Lastly, Raiola threw for 3,341 yards and 42 touchdowns – compared to just five interceptions – during his sophomore season at Burleson, Texas, which reached the second round of the state playoffs. He transferred to Chandler, the hometown of freshman wide receiver Kyion Grayes, back in December.

Notable targets on the preseason All-American teams include Braintree (Mass.) Thayer Academy five-star offensive tackle Samson Okunlola, Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco five-star defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei and Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star defensive end Keon Keeley in the class of 2024.

Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep five-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and his teammate, five-star wide receiver Joshisa Trader, lead the way in the class of 2024. Others names include Tampa (Fla.) Wharton five-star running back Stacy Gage, St. John Bosco five-star safety Peyton Woodyard and Buford, Ga., five-star athlete K.J. Bolden.

