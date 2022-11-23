Ohio State No. 2, Michigan No. 3 In Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

Ohio State and Michigan stood pat in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, which were revealed on Tuesday night, setting up their first meeting with both teams in the top three since 2016.

The Buckeyes won that game in double-overtime, 30-27, but the stakes are even higher this time around, as the winner will head to the Big Ten Championship Game and remain on track to reach the playoff.

The top four actually remained the same, with Georgia at No. 1 and TCU at No. 4. They're followed by two-loss LSU at No. 5, which replaced Tennessee as the first team on the outside looking in.

Other notable teams in this week's rankings include Penn State at No. 11 and Notre Dame at No. 15, which helps Ohio State's strength of schedule heading into the final week of the regular season.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Scoreboard | Kickers Save The Day For Michigan, TCU | Illinois' Bret Bielema Takes Quiet Shot at Refs After Loss to Michigan | Arizona Players Shove Each Other After A Play

That said, the full rankings are as follows, with each team’s overall record in parenthesis:

1. Georgia (11-0)

2. Ohio State (11-0)

3. Michigan (11-0)

4. TCU (11-0)

5. LSU (9-2)

6. USC (10-1)

7. Alabama (9-2)

8. Clemson (10-1)

9. Oregon (9-2)

10. Tennessee (9-2)

11. Penn State (9-2)

12. Kansas State (8-3)

13. Washington (9-2)

14. Utah (8-3)

15. Notre Dame (8-3)

16. Florida State (8-3)

17. North Carolina (9-2)

18. UCLA (8-3)

19. Tulane (9-2)

20. Ole Miss (8-3)

21. Oregon State (8-3)

22. UCF (8-3)

23. Texas (7-4)

24. Cincinnati (9-2)

25. Louisville (7-4)

-----

Get your Ohio State football tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh Discuss “Third Base” Comment

Ohio State LB Tommy Eichenberg Named Finalist For Lott IMPACT Trophy

Ohio State SAF Ronnie Hickman Plans To Enter 2023 NFL Draft

Cade Stover, Tommy Eichenberg, Zach Harrison Preview Michigan

Ohio State “Doesn’t Give A Shit” About Outsiders Questioning Toughness

Ohio State HC Ryan Day, DC Jim Knowles Preview Michigan

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!