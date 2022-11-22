Ohio State “Doesn’t Give A Shit” About Outsiders Questioning Buckeyes' Toughness

In the year since Ohio State’s 42-27 loss to Michigan, many outside of the program have questioned the Buckeyes’ toughness, including former Wolverines offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, who notably called them a “finesse team” after the game.

Naturally, that’s been a major talking point heading into this weekend’s game between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan, when a trip to the Big Ten Championship Game and possible berth in the College Football Playoff is on the line.

Redshirt junior tight end Cade Stover pushed back against that notion during his media availability on Tuesday afternoon, though, saying, "I really don't give a shit what anyone outside this program says about our toughness. We know what we've got."

That said, any questions about the Buckeyes' toughness – or lack thereof –will ultimately be judged by the result of Saturday’s game, which kicks off at noon on FOX.

