Arizona Players Shove Each Other After Offensive Play vs. Washington State

Saturday was a frustrating day for the Arizona offense, as four turnovers proved costly in the Wildcats’ 31–20 loss to Washington State at home.

Arizona star quarterback Jayden de Laura, a Washington State transfer, was responsible for all four turnovers via interception in the defeat against his former team.

After one of his four interceptions, de Laura approached star wide receiver Dorian Singer on the sideline on the way back to the bench. A video caught the tandem exchanging words in a heated fashion before de Laura shoved Singer.

The coaching staff and players jumped in to break up the scuffle, which appeared to be out of frustration for the miscommunication between the quarterback and his receiver.

The quarterback didn’t stop trying to find Singer in the passing game. The sophomore wide receiver had a huge game in the loss, finishing with nine receptions for 176 yards and a touchdown.

The loss dropped Arizona to 4–7 on the season, ending their hopes of bowl eligibility.

