Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles are scheduled to meet with the media at noon to recap the 43-30 win over Maryland and, more importantly, preview Saturday's game against third-ranked Michigan (12 p.m. ET on FOX).

The Wolverines lead the all-time series 59-51-6, which includes a 42-27 victory in Ann Arbor last fall. That loss snapped an eight-game winning streak for the Buckeyes, who had previously closed the gap to the closest it had been since 1906, when Michigan led the series 7-0-1.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Scoreboard | Kickers Save The Day For Michigan, TCU | Illinois' Bret Bielema Takes Quiet Shot at Refs After Loss to Michigan | Arizona Players Shove Each Other After A Play

That said, the stakes haven't been this high since 2006, when the winner went to the national championship, as a trip to the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff is on the line, as both enter the regular season's final week unbeaten and untied for just the fourth time ever.

You can watch the press conference LIVE or ON-DEMAND in the YouTube video below. Check back later for video of select players, who will be made available to the media afterward for interviews on the indoor field at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

-----

Get your Ohio State football tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

2024 In-State ATH Garrett Stover Commits To Ohio State

2023 Ohio State QB Commit Brock Glenn Flips To Florida State

Ohio State DC Jim Knowles Named Broyles Award Semifinalist

Michigan Expects Others To Step Up If Blake Corum Unavailable With Injury

Michigan's Jim Harbaugh Previews Saturday’s Game At Ohio State

Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Named Biletnikoff Award Semifinalist

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!