Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day, Defensive Coordinator Jim Knowles Preview Michigan

The Buckeyes are looking to avenge last season's loss, which snapped an eight-game winning streak against the Wolverines.
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles are scheduled to meet with the media at noon to recap the 43-30 win over Maryland and, more importantly, preview Saturday's game against third-ranked Michigan (12 p.m. ET on FOX).

The Wolverines lead the all-time series 59-51-6, which includes a 42-27 victory in Ann Arbor last fall. That loss snapped an eight-game winning streak for the Buckeyes, who had previously closed the gap to the closest it had been since 1906, when Michigan led the series 7-0-1.

That said, the stakes haven't been this high since 2006, when the winner went to the national championship, as a trip to the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff is on the line, as both enter the regular season's final week unbeaten and untied for just the fourth time ever.

You can watch the press conference LIVE or ON-DEMAND in the YouTube video below. Check back later for video of select players, who will be made available to the media afterward for interviews on the indoor field at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. 

