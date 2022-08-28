Ohio State Pays Homage To Past With Programs, Ticket Stubs For 2022 Season

As part of its 100th anniversary celebration of Ohio Stadium, Ohio State will sell limited edition game programs and commemorative ticket stubs this fall that pay homage to past cover designs.

The game programs notably feature a foil-stamped 100th anniversary logo and ornamental band, which can be seen on the rotunda and towers at the north, southeast and southwest sides of the stadium.

The souvenir ticket stubs, meanwhile, display the program cover, partial 100th anniversary logo and ornamental bands on the front. They can be personalized with your seat location and include a recap of the game on the back.

Game programs can be purchased online or at the respective games for $20. Standard ticket stubs are the same price if purchased individually, though the entire season is discounted at $120 – an overall savings of $40.

Limited edition versions – which include an acrylic frame and scarlet and gray foil – sell for $100 apiece.

Ohio State will play eight games in the historic venue this fall, including matchups with Notre Dame on Sept. 3, Arkansas State on Sept. 10, Toledo on Sept. 17, Wisconsin on Sept. 24, Rutgers on Oct. 1, Iowa on Oct. 22, Indiana on Nov. 12 and Michigan on Nov. 26.

You can find this year’s programs alongside the original designs from the 1920s, 1930s, 1940s and 1950s that inspired them below.

Notre Dame - Nov. 2, 1935 (L, 18-13)

Minnesota - Oct. 15, 1921 (W, 27-0)

Wittenberg - Oct. 5, 1929 (W, 19-0)

Ohio Wesleyan - Oct. 2, 1920 (W, 55-0)

at Northwestern - Nov. 4, 1950 (W, 32-0)

Kentucky - Oct. 5, 1935 (W, 19-6)

Ohio Wesleyan - Oct. 1, 1932 (W, 34-7)

Michigan - Oct. 21, 1922 (L, 19-0)

