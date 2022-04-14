Ohio State Officially Unveils Ohio Stadium’s 100th Anniversary Logo

As BuckeyesNow first reported last month, Ohio State will celebrate the 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium this year with a commemorative logo, which it officially unveiled on Thursday afternoon.

“Ohio Stadium holds a special place in the hearts of all Buckeyes and it is a place of historic significance,” university president Dr. Kristina M. Johnson said in a statement. “Families have celebrated a loved one’s academic achievement here, champions have been crowned here and it has helped so many of us fall in love with what it means to be a part of the Ohio State community.

"We are so excited to enjoy 100 years in the ’Shoe with thousands of our closest friends and we look forward to the celebration ahead this season.”

The logo prominently displays the north end of Ohio Stadium above the No. 100 and name of the historic venue. Below that is the ornamental band that wraps around the rotunda and towers at the north, southeast and southwest side of the stadium, as well as Block “O” flanked by the years 1922 and 2022.

Nicknamed the Horseshoe and “The House That Harley Built,” Ohio Stadium opened on Oct. 7, 1922, as a replacement for Ohio Field at a cost of $1.3 million. It originally had a seating capacity of 66,210 people but currently seats 102,780, making it the third-largest stadium in the country, trailing only Michigan Stadium (107,601) and Penn State’s Beaver Stadium (106,572).

In addition to the Buckeyes, Ohio Stadium has been home to the Ohio Glory of the World Football League of American Football (1992) and Major League Soccer’s Columbus Crew (1996-98). It has been on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places since 1974 and has welcomed more than 36 million fans since it opened.

“I don’t know if there is a more iconic structure in college athletics than Ohio Stadium,” athletic director Gene Smith said. “Ohio Stadium has been home to so many wonderful memories, thrilling moments and important events over the past 100 years, and the university, the Department of Athletics and Buckeye Nation are all incredibly proud of our venerable and grand structure.”

Ohio State will host eight games at Ohio Stadium this fall, including the season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3 and regular season finale against rival Michigan on Nov. 26.

