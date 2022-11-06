Ohio State Remains At No. 2 In USA Today Coaches Poll Following Win At Northwestern

Ohio State stood pat at No. 2 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll following its 21-7 win at Northwestern on Saturday afternoon.

The Buckeyes continue to trail top-ranked Georgia, which knocked off previously unbeaten Tennessee, 27-13, on Saturday. Michigan, meanwhile, moved up one spot to No. 3 following the Volunteers' loss.

Ohio State now has victories over two ranked opponents this season in No. 15 Penn State and No. 25 Notre Dame, which re-entered the poll following its 35-14 blowout of Clemson, which came into the game at No. 5.

Undefeated TCU moves into fourth, while Tennessee, Oregon, USC, LSU, Ole Miss and UCLA round out the top 10. The Tigers notably handed Alabama its second loss of the season on Saturday, with the Crimson Tide falling to 11th.

The only other Big Ten team ranked in this week’s poll is No. 20 Illinois, which fell seven spots after an unexpected home loss to Michigan State on Saturday. Minnesota (4) and Maryland (3) were among the “others receiving votes,” though.

That said, the full coaches poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Georgia (61) Ohio State Michigan (2) TCU Tennessee Oregon USC LSU Ole Miss UCLA Alabama Clemson Utah North Carolina Penn State N.C. State Tulane Texas Liberty Illinois UCF Kansas State Washington Kentucky Notre Dame

