With a two-yard rush by redshirt sophomore running back Miyan Williams in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game at Northwestern, Ohio State has set aFootball Bowl Subdivision record with its 70th straight game scoring 20 or more points.

That breaks the previous record of 69 consecutive straight games set by Oklahoma from 2016-21. Coincidentally, the streak began the week after a 31-16 loss to the Sooners in 2017.

Head coach Ryan Day was in his first season as the Buckeyes’ offensive coordinator that fall, but that remains the only game of his time in Columbus that they scored less than 20 points.

Ohio State has averaged 44.5 points per game during the streak, including more than 40 points in seven straight games. If the Buckeyes surpass that again this afternoon, however unlikely, they’ll set a new Big Ten record for consecutive 40-point games.

The Buckeyes got on the board late in the second quarter with a 15-yard end-around by sophomore wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, followed by a 27-yard rush by Williams midway through the third. They currently lead 21-7 with 4:21 remaining.

Consecutive Games With 20-Plus Points

1. Ohio State - 70 (2017-Pres.)

2. Oklahoma -69 (2016-21)

3. USC - 63 (2002-06)

4. Oklahoma State - 58 (2010-14)

