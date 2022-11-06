Ohio State's Nov. 12 Game Against Indiana To Kick Off At 12 P.M. On FOX

The Big Ten announced on Saturday evening that Ohio State's Nov. 12 game against Indiana will kick off at 12 p.m. on FOX.

This marks the fourth straight (and fifth overall) noon game for the Buckeyes, who are coming off of a sluggish 21-7 win over Northwestern on Saturday afternoon to improve to 9-0.

The Nov. 26 game against Michigan is also set for noon on FOX, which means at least five of Ohio State's final six games will be that time slot, with the Nov. 19 game at Maryland still to be determined.

The Hoosiers, meanwhile, started the season 3-0 but are in the midst of a six-game losing streak, including a 45-14 loss to Penn State at home on Saturday afternoon, their worst defeat of the season.

That said, the Buckeyes have won 26 consecutive games against Indiana dating back to a 27-27 tie in 1990. The Hoosiers haven't won in Columbus since a 31-10 victory in 1987.

-----

Get your Ohio State football tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Showed He Can Run When Needed

Ohio State's Ryan Day Has "Never Been Around Conditions" Like Northwestern

Ohio State Sets FBS Record For Consecutive 20-Point Games

Report: Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson Aggravated Foot Injury At Penn State

Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba Unavailable At Northwestern

What To Watch For In Week 10 Of The 2022 College Football Season

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!