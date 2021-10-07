Report: Ohio State Adds Western Michigan To 2024 Football Schedule

The two programs have met just once before, with the Buckeyes beating the Broncos in 2015.

According to a report from Tony Paul of The Detroit News, Ohio State has added Western Michigan to its non-conference schedule for the 2024 season.

The Buckeyes will pay the Broncos $1.8 million to play the game, which will likely take place on Sept. 7, as it is currently an open week for both programs.

Ohio State is set to begin the 2024 season against Southern Miss on Aug. 31. The Buckeyes also travel to Washington on Sept. 14 for the front end of a home-and-home with the Huskies before getting into Big Ten play.

This will mark just the second meeting between Ohio State and Western Michigan, with the Buckeyes cruising to a 38-12 win over the Broncos on Sept. 26, 2015.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ryan Day Thinks Ohio State Is “A Very Different Team” Than It Was At Start Of Season

How to Watch: No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes Vs. Maryland Terrapins

Ohio State S Jantzen Dunn Suffered Long-Term Injury Against Rutgers

Jack Sawyer Believes Ohio State's Freshman Class "Going To Be Scary" In Future

Ohio State DE J.T. Tuimoloau Exceeding Personal Expectations As Freshman

Former Ohio State QB Terrelle Pryor Arrested, Charged With Simple Assault

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!