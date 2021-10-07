    • October 7, 2021
    Report: Ohio State Adds Western Michigan To 2024 Football Schedule

    The two programs have met just once before, with the Buckeyes beating the Broncos in 2015.
    According to a report from Tony Paul of The Detroit News, Ohio State has added Western Michigan to its non-conference schedule for the 2024 season.

    The Buckeyes will pay the Broncos $1.8 million to play the game, which will likely take place on Sept. 7, as it is currently an open week for both programs.

    Ohio State is set to begin the 2024 season against Southern Miss on Aug. 31. The Buckeyes also travel to Washington on Sept. 14 for the front end of a home-and-home with the Huskies before getting into Big Ten play.

    This will mark just the second meeting between Ohio State and Western Michigan, with the Buckeyes cruising to a 38-12 win over the Broncos on Sept. 26, 2015. 

