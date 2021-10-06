Former Ohio State QB Terrelle Pryor Arrested, Charged With Simple Assault

Pryor allegedly hit his girlfriend and threw pumpkins at her car during an altercation at his home.

Former Ohio State quarterback Terrelle Pryor was arrested early Wednesday morning in his home state of Pennsylvania after he allegedly hit his girlfriend and threw pumpkins at her car.

According an affidavit obtained by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the police were called to the 32-year-old Pryor’s home around 1 a.m. after he and Shalaya Briston had returned from different bars. While out, they got into an argument through text messages, with Pryor calling her cell phone 50 times and leaving 30 messages.

Briston told police when she returned to Pryor’s home in Penn Township, she laid down on the furniture on the back patio because she was afraid to enter the house. Pryor allegedly came out back and began shoving her and “struck her in the head and face area with an open handing, causing an injury to her left eye.”

Police noted in the complaint they observed inflammation, redness and bruising under her eye.

Pryor then allegedly threw a deck chair at Briston as she ran to the front of the residence. As she entered her car, he threw pumpkins at the vehicle, damaging the windshield.

According to the report, Pryor denied hitting Briston but admitted to throwing the pumpkins at her car. He was released from Westmoreland County Prison on $100,000 unsecured bail.

This isn’t the first incident between the couple, as they both pleaded guilty to separate charges following a violent incident where Pryor was stabbed at the Heinz Loft Apartments in Pittsburgh. She pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two-years probation for a simple assault conviction, while he pleased guilty to summary harassment.

Pryor came to Ohio State in 2008 as a five-star prospect from Jeannette, Pa. He led the Buckeyes to at least a share of three straight Big Ten titles, but was also at the center of controversy, as he and four other players traded their team-issued memorabilia for tattoos.

Suspended for the first five games of his senior season, Pryor withdrew from school and entered his name into the NFL Supplemental Draft.

He played in 51 career games at quarterback and wide receiver with the Oakland Raiders, Cleveland Browns, Washington Redskins, New York Jets and Buffalo Bills, totaling 1,994 passing yards and nine touchdowns compared to 12 interceptions and 115 catches for 1,563 yards and seven more scores.

