Ohio State S Jantzen Dunn Suffered Long-Term Injury Against Rutgers

The former four-star prospect was involved in a collision away from the ball on kickoff coverage.

After suffering an apparent leg injury on kickoff coverage in the first quarter of Saturday’s win at Rutgers, Ohio State freshman safety Jantzen Dunn will be sidelined for the foreseeable future.

“That’s going to be long term,” head coach Ryan Day said on his weekly radio show on 97.1 The Fan on Thursday afternoon. “That was tough to see because he was coming along as a young guy."

"He’s going to have to work through a long-term recovery and that’s going to be hard on him, but we’re going to get some of the guys who have been through the same thing before to try to help in that area and support him as he works through that rehab.”

Dunn, a former four-star prospect from Bowling Green (Ky.) South Warren, was involved in a collision away from the ball and was down on the field for several minutes before he was helped to the medical tent by the training staff. He did not return and an update on his status was not provided during or after the game.

Saturday's game marked just the second appearance of the season for Dunn, who played nine defensive snaps and on special teams the week prior against Akron. He surely would have seen more playing time against the Scarlet Knights, too, as the game was in hand rather early.

“I though he had done a good job the week before and he had a good week of practice,” Day said. “I think he’s got a very bright future ahead of him. I’m disappointed for him that he’s going to have to go through this, but he’ll come out of the back end of this and he’ll get stronger for it.

“He probably doesn’t see that right now, and it’s hard, but unfortunately that’s this game and this is life. He’s going to have a lot of great days as a Buckeye, but obviously this week has not been a great week for him. He’s going to have to recover and grind every day to get stronger and then we’ll get him back on the field.

“It’s certainly a loss, and I feel for him.”

