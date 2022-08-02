Ohio State Reveals 2022 Fall Camp Schedule

Ohio State will officially kick off the 2022 season on Thursday with the first of 25 preseason practices, which lead up to the season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3.

The media will have four opportunities to watch stretching and the first three periods of practice, while the coaching staff and players will be made available for interviews on select days.

Practices will begin at 9:30 a.m. until classes start on Aug. 23, at which time they will be moved to 4:30 p.m., where they will remain for the rest of the fall. Interviews will follow practice during fall camp.

The Buckeyes are scheduled to check into their hotel at the Hyatt Place in Grandview Yard on Aug. 7. As per tradition, BuckeyesNow will be on hand from 3-6 p.m. to take photos of the players moving in that afternoon.

That said, the full schedule is as follows:

Aug. 4* - Head coach Ryan Day

Aug. 5* - Running backs coach Tony Alford and players

and players Aug. 6

Aug. 7 - Camp check-in

Aug. 8 - Offensive line coach Justin Frye and players

and players Aug. 9 - Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and players

and players Aug. 10

Aug. 11* - Day

Aug. 12

Aug. 13

Aug. 15* - Day, offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson and tight ends

and tight ends Aug. 16 - Defensive line coach Larry Johnson and players

and players Aug. 17

Aug. 18 - Quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis and players

and players Aug. 20

Aug. 22 - Day, Knowles

Aug. 23 - Secondary/cornerbacks coach Tim Walton , safeties coach Perry Eliano and players

, safeties coach and players Aug. 24 - Wide receivers coach Brian Hartline , special teams coordinator Parker Fleming and players

, special teams coordinator and players Aug. 25

Aug. 26

Aug. 27

Aug. 29

Aug. 30 - Standard fall media schedule will begin

Aug. 31

Sept. 1

Sept. 2

*Open to media

-----

