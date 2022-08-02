Ohio State Reveals 2022 Fall Camp Schedule
Ohio State will officially kick off the 2022 season on Thursday with the first of 25 preseason practices, which lead up to the season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3.
The media will have four opportunities to watch stretching and the first three periods of practice, while the coaching staff and players will be made available for interviews on select days.
Practices will begin at 9:30 a.m. until classes start on Aug. 23, at which time they will be moved to 4:30 p.m., where they will remain for the rest of the fall. Interviews will follow practice during fall camp.
The Buckeyes are scheduled to check into their hotel at the Hyatt Place in Grandview Yard on Aug. 7. As per tradition, BuckeyesNow will be on hand from 3-6 p.m. to take photos of the players moving in that afternoon.
That said, the full schedule is as follows:
- Aug. 4* - Head coach Ryan Day
- Aug. 5* - Running backs coach Tony Alford and players
- Aug. 6
- Aug. 7 - Camp check-in
- Aug. 8 - Offensive line coach Justin Frye and players
- Aug. 9 - Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and players
- Aug. 10
- Aug. 11* - Day
- Aug. 12
- Aug. 13
- Aug. 15* - Day, offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson and tight ends
- Aug. 16 - Defensive line coach Larry Johnson and players
- Aug. 17
- Aug. 18 - Quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis and players
- Aug. 20
- Aug. 22 - Day, Knowles
- Aug. 23 - Secondary/cornerbacks coach Tim Walton, safeties coach Perry Eliano and players
- Aug. 24 - Wide receivers coach Brian Hartline, special teams coordinator Parker Fleming and players
- Aug. 25
- Aug. 26
- Aug. 27
- Aug. 29
- Aug. 30 - Standard fall media schedule will begin
- Aug. 31
- Sept. 1
- Sept. 2
*Open to media
-----
