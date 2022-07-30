Ohio State finally secured its quarterback for the current recruiting cycle when Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne Collegiate School four-star Brock Glenn pledged his services to the Buckeyes on Saturday afternoon.

The 6-foot-2 and 195-pound Glenn, who is considered the 17th-best quarterback and No. 335 prospect overall in the class of 2023, picked Ohio State over finalists Auburn, Florida State, LSU and TCU.

The Buckeyes were relatively late to the party, having only extended a scholarship offer to Glenn on June 7. He then made his way to campus for the first time for an official visit with his family on the weekend of June 17-19.

Though Glenn had been trending toward the Seminoles for the last month or so, head coach Ryan Day and quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis ramped up their pursuit in the last few weeks when it became less likely they would flip Baylor four-star commit Austin Novosad.

Glenn now becomes the 20th member of Ohio State's 2023 recruiting class, and he'll most likely be the only player at the position with Chandler, Ariz., five-star Dylan Raiola already in the fold for 2024 and sophomore Kyle McCord and freshman Devin Brown guaranteed to be on the roster once his arrives on campus.

Day and Dennis can now shift their focus to the class of 2025, where the Buckeyes landed their first commitment on Friday from Atlanta Douglass cornerback Jontae Gilbert.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

An Updated Look At Ohio State's 2023 Recruiting Class

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Tops SMU, 35-14

2025 Georgia CB Jontae Gilbert Commits To Ohio State

Three Ohio State Players On Walter Camp Award Watch List

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Stuns LSU, 36-33

C.J. Stroud Says Ohio State’s Football Team Would Beat Basketball Team

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!