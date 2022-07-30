Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Tops SMU, 35-14

There are many ways to countdown to the upcoming college football season, though none may be more popular than naming the best player in school history by jersey number.

We've decided to do something a little different, though, and will be counting the days until Ohio State's season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3 by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.

For example, Ohio State scored 48 points in its win over Utah in the Rose Bowl back in January. That game was highlighted when there was 48 days remaining in the offseason.

We understand that this approach won't allow us to do a daily countdown, especially with higher point totals, but we're hopeful that looking back at some of the more notable games in school history will build anticipation for the upcoming season.

With that said, let's continue the countdown...

Ohio State 35, SMU 14 - Sept. 28, 1968

Quarterback Rex Kern threw for 139 yards and two touchdowns in his first career start to lead No. 11 Ohio State to a 35-14 win over SMU in the 1968 season opener.

The Mustangs, who were led by legendary head coach Hayden Fry, attempted an NCAA-record 76 passes for 437 yards. But the Buckeyes intercepted five of those passes to stall drives at the 12-, 19-, 18-, 2- and 20-yard lines.

Both of Kern’s touchdown throws went to running back Dave Brungard, who finished the game with 101 yards rushing and one score. Kern also carried the ball 18 times for 45 yards and a touchdown, which came on a one-yard sneak.

In addition to the five interceptions, including two by linebacker Mark Steir, the defense forced three fumbles. One of those fumbles came on the kickoff following Kern's run, which quickly turned a tie game into a 14-0 first-quarter lead.

“We were about as sharp as a wet doughnut in the second half,” head coach Woody Hayes told reporters. “But our first quarter was pretty good football.”

During the game, the wife of defensive end Mike Radtke gave birth to twins at nearby Riverside Methodist Hospital. He received the game ball from Hayes afterward.

“It was really a great thrill,” Radtke said. “To help me concentrate on football prior to kickoff, Coach Hayes told me that women give birth to babies every day of the year. But we will only once play this game against SMU.”

-----

-----

-----

