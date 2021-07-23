Ohio State Scheduled To Open Preseason Football Camp On Aug. 3

The Buckeyes will soon begin their march toward a fifth straight Big Ten title.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day announced during his final availability of Big Ten Media Days on Friday afternoon that the Buckeyes will open fall camp on Aug. 3.

“We’re going to have two days of pads, a couple days of helmets, take Sunday off and come back with shells,” Day said. “The rules this year allow us to have nine (practices) in pads, nine in shells and seven helmeted practices. That’s a little bit different, so we’ve kind of had to put that together.

“I think the big stretch for us will be those two weeks from Aug. 9-21. Those are two real big weeks for us in there.”

Fall camp will be of the utmost importance as the Buckeyes look for their next starting quarterback from an unproven trio of redshirt freshmen C.J. Stroud and Jack Miller and true freshman Kyle McCord.

Day anticipates that one will separate himself from the others about halfway through the preseason, though.

“I’m not going to put a date on it,” Day said, “but I’d like to have it by the first two weeks of the preseason. In a perfect world, you can start to get them the reps and ready to play for that first game.

“Even still, we’re going to spread the reps around because there’s going to be three guys in this thing until January or as long as we play. I guess, if you’re looking for a ballpark, we’re looking at two weeks into camp.”

Ohio State is set to open the 2021 season at Minnesota on Sept. 2.

