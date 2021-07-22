Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh Vows To Beat Ohio State "Or Die Trying"

With a 56-27 loss in 2019, Jim Harbaugh became the first Michigan head coach to start his tenure 0-5 against Ohio State, as well as just the second coach in the history of the rivalry to go winless in his first five games, joining Buckeyes head coach John Cooper, who actually started 0–5-1 against the Wolverines.

Cooper’s ultimate downfall was that he did not beat Michigan enough, as he finished his time in Columbus a disastrous 2-10-1 against the Wolverines. And if Harbaugh isn’t able to turn the tide soon, he’ll surely suffer the same fate in coming years.

Harbaugh is well aware of that fact, too, as evidenced by his answer to a question at Big Ten Media Days on Thursday afternoon about where Michigan’s program currently stands and the steps needed to make the Wolverines a championship contender.

“Well, I’m here before you, enthusiastic and excited as I ever am, always am, even more to have at it, to win the championship, to beat Ohio and our rival Michigan State,” Harbaugh said. “That’s what we want to do, and we’re going to do it or die trying.”

Harbaugh, who has lost all five games by a combined score of 221-126, also shared a story about him, his wife and daughter recently climbing a mountain – a good analogy for the tall task he faces in catching the Buckeyes.

“I don't know how high it was. It was pretty high. We probably did 15,000 steps to get up there,” Harbaugh said. “We were getting up close to the top and (my daughter) said, 'We've got to apex, Dad. We're got to get to the top.' You're darn right we do. We've got to get there. That's what we've got to do. We've got to apex this and we've got to get to the top. She's got that gene in her, and I was darn glad to see it.

"I've got that gene in me. And some of the (players) we've talked about here already. We’ve got that gene in us. We've got to get to the top."

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State WRs Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson Named To Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Ohio State's Munford, Olave, Wilson Named Big Ten East Preseason Honorees

Taking A Look At The 2021 Big Ten Media Days Schedule

New York Giants Sign Former Ohio State RB Mike Weber

Ohio State C Harry Miller Nominated For AFCA Good Works Team

Ohio State RB Master Teague, Others Left Off Doak Walker Award Watch List

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook