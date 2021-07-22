Big Ten Plans To Rotate Site Of Conference Championship Game

The conference has nearly a dozen NFL venues within its footprint to choose from.

The Big Ten has held its annual football championship game in Indianapolis since its inception in 2011. However, commissioner Kevin Warren told New Jersey Advanced Media on Thursday that the conference plans to rotate venues as early as next year, when its contract with Lucas Oil Stadium expires.

“We’re going to sit down and figure out the best way to rotate it, probably take out a (request for proposal) for basketball and football,” Warren said. “I’m open to any location our fans will travel to and enjoy in our footprint, anywhere from Nebraska to New Jersey.”

The Big Ten has several options outside of Indianapolis, including Detroit’s Ford Field, Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium, New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, all of which hosted a Super Bowl. The first two are the only domed options, however.

Other outdoor NFL venues within the Big Ten’s footprint include Baltimore’s M&T Banks Stadium, Chicago’s Solider Field, Cincinnati’s Paul Brown Stadium, Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium, Green Bay's Lambeau Field, Maryland’s FedEx Field, Pittsburgh’s Heinz Field and Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field.

This year’s Big Ten Championship Game, quite possibly the last in Indianapolis for several years, will be held on Dec. 11. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. on FOX.

-----

-----

