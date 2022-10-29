Ohio State Survives Upset Bid From Penn State, 44-31

After Penn State took a 21-16 lead over Ohio State with 9:26 remaining in the fourth quarter, Ohio State responded with two touchdowns in the span of 34 seconds to escape Happy Valley with a 44-24 win.

The Buckeyes’ offense struggled for roughly three and a half quarters, managing three field goals and a four-yard touchdown from running back Miyan Williams, who left the game with apparent hand and knee injuries in the first quarter.

Things changed rather quickly, though, as sophomore running back TreVeyon Henderson broke off a 41-yard touchdown run to give Ohio State the lead. Two plays later, sophomore defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau forced and recovered a fumble to get the ball back.

It was the third turnover of the game for the Nittany Lions, all of which Tuimoloau had a hand in. He also deflected a pass that was picked off by senior defensive end Zach Harrison in the first quarter, then pulled down his own interception on the subsequent defensive drive.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud then found redshirt junior tight end Cade Stover for a 24-yard touchdown, with Stover weaving his way through defenders on his way to the end zone for a 30-21 lead with 8:17 left in the fourth quarter.

Penn State closed the gap with a 44-yard field goal on the following drive, but Henderson and Tuimolaou slammed the door shut with a seven-yard touchdown run and 14-yard pick six to put the Buckeyes up by three scores. The Nittany Lions then added a late touchdown to reach the final score.

