Ohio State sophomore defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau has made his presence felt in Saturday’s game at Penn State, forcing turnovers on consecutive drives in the first quarter.

Tuimoloau rushed Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford and deflected the pass, which bounced to senior defensive end Zach Harrison for the interception. The Buckeyes were unable to capitalize on the turnover, with sixth-year senior kicker Noah Ruggles missing a 53-yard field goal.

Three plays later, Tuimoloau dropped back in coverage and intercepted a pass intended for running back Kaytron Allen. Ohio State was able to take advantage this time, however, with redshirt sophomore running back Miyan Williams punching it from four yards out for the 10-0 lead.

The interceptions marked the seventh and eighth turnover for the Buckeyes' defense in the last five quarters, as they had a season-high six turnovers (three interceptions and three forced fumbles) in last week's 54-10 win over Iowa.

