Ohio State Ties Football Bowl Subdivision Record For Consecutive 20-Point Games

The streak coincidentally dates back to a loss against Oklahoma, which previously had sold possession of the record.
With a 41-yard rush by sophomore running back TreVeyon Henderson in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game at Penn State, Ohio State has tied Oklahoma for the most consecutive 20-point games in Football Bowl Subdivision history with 69 straight.

Interestingly, the streak dates back to the 2017 loss to the Sooners, when the Buckeyes scored just 16 points at home. They have averaged 44.5 points in the 68 games since.

The Buckeyes opened the scoring on Saturday with a 38-yard field goal by kicker Noah Ruggles, then followed that up with a four-yard rush by running back Miyan Williams. Ruggles also tacked on a 37-yarder in the second quarter and a 40-yarder in the third, and now the Buckeyes lead 23-21 with 8:51 remaining.

Consecutive Games With 20-Plus Points

T1. Ohio State - 69 (2017-Pres.)
T1. Oklahoma -69 (2016-21)
3. USC - 63 (2002-06)
4. Oklahoma State - 58 (2010-14)

Ohio State Buckeyes
