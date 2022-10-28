What To Watch For In Week 9 Of The 2022 College Football Season

While there isn’t a marquee matchup on Saturday’s schedule, there are still several games that could have an impact on conference title races, as well as the initial College Football Playoff rankings that will be unveiled next week.

That includes a pair of highly anticipated matchups in the Big Ten and SEC, as well as critical game in the Big XII, where the winner will remain one-game back of first place in the conference. That said, here’s a full breakdown of what to watch for on Saturday:

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Schedule | Week 9 Picks: Ohio State-Penn State, Florida-Georgia And More | Seven Potential College Football Playoff Spoilers | Kirk Ferentz Apologizes For Media Rant | Jim Harbaugh Calls Out James Franklin After Tunnel Incident

No. 2 Ohio State at No. 13 Penn State - 12 p.m. on FOX

Ohio State has won five straight and nine of the last 10 meetings with Penn State, with the only loss in that span coming on a blocked field goal that was returned 60 yards for a touchdown in 2016. This is always a competitive matchup despite the Buckeyes’ current steak.

Penn State usually reserves its annual “White Out” for when Ohio State comes to town, but this is the first noon start between the two programs in Happy Valley since 2001. Even so, the Nittany Lions offense (and their fans) should offer the biggest test for the Buckeyes so far this season.

Florida vs No. 1 Georgia - 3:30 p.m. on CBS

Florida and first-year head coach Billy Napier have had their fair share of ups and downs this fall, so it’s easy to wonder if the team that upset Utah and kept it close with Tennessee shows up or if their effort in their loss to LSU lingers. The Gators did have last week off to regroup, though.

Georgia hasn’t faced much adversity since the fourth quarter of its come-from-behind win at Missouri to begin the month. The Bulldogs are heavy favorites once again this week, but perhaps they’ll get caught looking ahead to next week’s matchup with the unbeaten Volunteers.

No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 22 Kansas State - 3:30 p.m. on FOX

Both Oklahoma State and Kansas State find themselves in similar territory with one loss apiece in the Big XII, as they blew a halftime lead at TCU in back-to-back weeks. The winner of this game will be in prime position for a rematch in the Big XII Championship on Dec. 3, though.

The health of quarterback Adrian Martinez will be key for the Wildcats, as he left the loss to the Horned Frogs with an apparent leg injury after just one series and is a game-time decision on Saturday. They’ll need him in order to keep up with Spencer Sanders and the Cowboys’ offensive attack.

No. 19 Kentucky at No. 3 Tennessee - 7 p.m. on ESPN

Although Kentucky suffered back-to-back losses earlier this month, the Wildcats looked like a different team in last week’s 27-17 win over Mississippi State with quarterback Will Levis (injury) and running back Chris Rodriguez (suspension) back in the fold.

If last year’s 45-42 shootout in Lexington was any indication, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker will have opportunity to add to his Heisman resume on Saturday. The Volunteers better not get caught looking ahead to next week’s trip to No. 1 Georgia, though.

Michigan State at No. 4 Michigan - 7:30 p.m. on ABC

This is nowhere near the same Michigan State team that upset Michigan last year behind 197 yards and five touchdowns from running back Kenneth Walker III, who is now dominating NFL defenses with the Seattle Seahawks. Yet, this is a rivalry game and anything can happen.

Just ask the Wolverines, who were actually favored in the last two meetings and lost both games. This time, though, they have the more physical rushing attack with Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards, and whoever has more yards on the ground usually wins this game.

-----

Get your Ohio State football tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Game Prediction: No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 13 Penn State Nittany Lions

Game Preview: Ohio State "Looking Forward" To Rare Noon Game At Penn State

Ohio State's C.J. Stroud On Shortlist For Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

Ohio State’s Ryan Day Shares Final Thoughts On Penn State During Radio Show

Penn State “Just Another Game” For Ohio State WR Julian Fleming

Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Julian Fleming, Cade Stover Preview Penn State

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!