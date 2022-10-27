Ohio State redshirt sophomore C.J. Stroud was one of 10 quarterbacks named on Thursday afternoon to the shortlist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s top upperclassman signal-caller.

Stroud, who is in his second season as the Buckeyes’ starter, has completed 70.0 percent of his passes for 2,023 yards and a nation-leading 28 touchdown passes this fall. He also leads the country in passing efficiency (203.9), quarterback rating (92.6) and points responsible for (168).

Other quarterbacks on the shortlist include Alabama’s Bryce Young, Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, Kentucky’s Will Levis, Mississippi State’s Will Rogers, Oregon’s Bo Nix, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, TCU’s Max Duggan, UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman.

An Ohio State signal-caller has never won the award, which is named after former Louisville and Baltimore Colts quarterback Johnny Unitas, who was nicknamed “The Golden Arm.” This year's winner will be announced during awards banquet in Baltimore on Dec. 7.

