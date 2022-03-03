Ohio State To Hold Annual Pro Day On March 23

The event typically draws more than 100 NFL general managers, coaches and scouts to Columbus.

Ohio State’s draft-eligible prospects will have another chance to impress NFL general managers, coaches and scouts during the program’s annual Pro Day at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on March 23.

Former Buckeyes expected to participate include wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, tight end Jeremy Ruckert, offensive tackles Thayer Munford and Nicholas Petit-Frere, defensive tackle Haskell Garrett and defensive end Tyreke Smith – who were all invited to this week’s NFL Scouting Combine – as well as running back Master Teague, defensive tackle Antwuan Jackson and wide receiver/cornerback Demario McCall.

Ohio State’s Pro Day typically draws more than 100 representatives from all 32 NFL teams, though last year’s event was closed to the media and had a smaller crowd due to protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those in attendance included former Ohio State and Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer, Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and 12 general managers.

The 2022 NFL Draft, meanwhile, is set for April 28-30 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nev., home of the Las Vegas Raiders. It will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State To Open 2022 Spring Football Practice On March 8

Former Ohio State WR Chris Olave Discusses Draft Preparation At NFL Combine

Former Ohio State All-American Charles “Chuck” Csuri Passes Away At Age 99

Former Ohio State OT Shane Olivea Passes Away At Age 40

Lawmakers Seek Reinstatement Of Ohio State’s Vacated Wins From 2010 Season

Report: Former TE Jeremy Ruckert Won’t Work Out At 2022 NFL Combine

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!