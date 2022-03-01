Former Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert Won’t Work Out At 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

According to a report from The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, former Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert won’t work out at this week’s NFL Scouting Combine after suffering a minor foot injury at Senior Bowl practices last month.

Ruckert, who was one of seven former Buckeyes invited to participate in the event at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, will instead wait until Ohio State’s Pro Day later this month to do his full workout. He will still be able to conduct interviews with teams, though – another critical part of the pre-draft process.

A former four-star prospect from Lindenhurst, N.Y., Ruckert caught 54 passes for 615 yards and 12 touchdowns in 45 games during his four-year career with the Buckeyes. He was a three-time scholar athlete and two-time academic All-Big Ten selection.

Ruckert has widely been projected as a third-round pick and this week could have offered him a chance to showcase his skills as a receiver after being the third or fourth passing option during his time in Columbus. He’ll now focus on getting healthy for Pro Day.

As for the combine, former Ohio State wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson will participate on Thursday, offensive tackles Thayer Munford and Nicholas Petit-Frere will go through drills on Friday and defensive linemen Haskell Garrett and Tyreke Smith will take part on Saturday.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Michigan Quarterback J.J. McCarthy: “All We Know Is Beating Ohio State”

Paris Johnson, Harry Miller To Distribute 100 Beds To Children In Nicaragua

Ohio State's Gene Smith Expects Big Ten To Stick With Nine Conference Games

Former Ohio State S Jahsen Wint Enters Name Into Transfer Portal

Former Ohio State RB Mike Weber Drafted By USFL's New Jersey Generals

Former Ohio State C Michael Brewster Joining Tennessee State Coaching Staff

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!