Lawmakers Seek Reinstatement Of Ohio State’s Vacated Wins, Records From 2010 Season

The NCAA said last summer it will not reconsider previous penalties despite change in name, image and likeness rules.

Now that student-athletes can profit from their name, image and likeness, Ohio Rep. Brian Stewart of Ashville recently introduced a resolution urging the NCAA restore Ohio State’s vacated wins and records from the 2010 season.

“This resolution says enough is enough,” Stewart told The Columbus Dispatch. “The NCAA's view of what is permissible for players has changed drastically in the last 12 years."

The Buckeyes went 12-1 in 2010, winning the Big Ten Championship and Sugar Bowl, but had those victories wiped away after quarterback Terrelle Pryor, running back Daniel “Boom” Herron, wide receiver DeVier Posey, offensive tackle Mike Adams and defensive end Solomon Thomas traded their team-issued memorabilia for tattoos.

Ohio State was placed on two years probation, the players were suspended for five games and head coach Jim Tressel was suspended for two. Pryor ultimately skipped his senior season and entered the NFL Supplemental Draft, while Tressel resigned amid the NCAA investigation.

Shortly after NIL rules were passed last summer, the players asked the NCAA to reconsider their punishment.

“Although this could never undo what we and our families endured for breaking rules that shouldn’t have existed in the first place, we believe reinstating and acknowledging the accomplishments of ourselves and our teammates would be a huge step in the right direction.

“We are calling for our school records and legacy to be restored so that Buckeye National can look at us with the same love and fondness that we’ve always had for them. We look forward to one day telling our story and the Tattoo 5 forever being a legitimate part of Ohio State’s glorious history.”

The NCAA announced a few weeks later it has no plans to re-evaluate any previous penalties despite the change in rules, particularly those it deems “pay-for-play type arrangements.”

Furthermore, Ohio State’s own name, image and likeness guidelines prevent student-athletes from selling their team-issued equipment and apparel until their eligibility is exhausted, which means current players still could not do what they did 12 years ago.

