Skip to main content

Ohio State To Open 2022 Spring Football Practice On March 8

The 15 practices culminate with the annual spring game in Ohio Stadium on April 16.

The Ohio State football program announced on Thursday it will kick off its fourth spring under head coach Ryan Day with the first of 15 practices on Tuesday, March 8.

The Buckeyes will also practice on Thursday, March 10, before taking a week off for spring break, then will hold three practices per week over the next four weeks leading up to the annual spring game in Ohio Stadium on Saturday, April 16.

This spring will offer another opportunity to meet with new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, offensive line coach Justin Frye, secondary/cornerbacks coach Tim Walton and safeties coach Perry Eliano, who all joined the staff this offseason.

The media will also be allowed to attend portions of select practices, with stretching and the first three periods open for video and photography needs. The full schedule is as follows, with media availabilities listed below:

Tuesday, March 8*

  • Day, Knowles and offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson

Thursday, March 10

  • Select running backs and wide receivers

Tuesday, March 22*

  • Day

Tuesday, March 24

  • Select defensive linemen

Saturday, March 26

Tuesday, March 29*

  • Day, Knowles and Wilson

Thursday, March 31

  • Select offensive linemen and tight ends

Saturday, April 2

  • Student Appreciation Day

Monday, April 4

  • Day

Wednesday, April 6

  • Select linebackers and quarterbacks

Friday, April 8

Read More

  • Select cornerbacks and safeties

Monday, April 11

Wednesday, April 13

  • Day

Friday, April 15

Saturday, April 16

  • Day and select players

Tuesday and Wednesday, April 19-20**

  • Day and assistant coaches

*30 minutes of practice is open to the media.

**Tentatively scheduled

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Former Ohio State WR Chris Olave Discusses Draft Preparation At NFL Combine

Former Ohio State All-American Charles “Chuck” Csuri Passes Away At Age 99

Former Ohio State OT Shane Olivea Passes Away At Age 40

Lawmakers Seek Reinstatement Of Ohio State’s Vacated Wins From 2010 Season

Report: Former TE Jeremy Ruckert Won’t Work Out At 2022 NFL Combine

Michigan Quarterback J.J. McCarthy: “All We Know Is Beating Ohio State”

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

C.J. Stroud
Football

Ohio State To Open 2022 Spring Football Practice On March 8

By Andrew Lind46 seconds ago
Chris Olave
Football

Former Ohio State WR Chris Olave Discusses Draft Preparation And More At NFL Combine

By Andrew Lind1 hour ago
800_csuriwasacaptainonthe1943footballteam
Football

Former Ohio State All-American Charles “Chuck” Csuri Passes Away At Age 99

By Andrew Lind2 hours ago
E.J. Liddell
Basketball

Ohio State F E.J. Liddell Named Finalist For Karl Malone Award

By Andrew Lind4 hours ago
Shane Olivea
Football

Former Ohio State OT Shane Olivea Passes Away At Age 40

By Andrew Lind7 hours ago
Chris Holtmann
Basketball

Chris Holtmann Takes Blame For Ohio State’s Effort In Losses To Maryland, Nebraska

By Andrew LindMar 2, 2022
Terrelle Pryor
Football

Lawmakers Seek Reinstatement Of Ohio State’s Vacated Wins, Records From 2010 Season

By Andrew LindMar 2, 2022
Eugene Brown III
Basketball

Ohio State Suffers Worst Loss Of Season To Nebraska

By Brendan GulickMar 1, 2022