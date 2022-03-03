Ohio State To Open 2022 Spring Football Practice On March 8

The 15 practices culminate with the annual spring game in Ohio Stadium on April 16.

The Ohio State football program announced on Thursday it will kick off its fourth spring under head coach Ryan Day with the first of 15 practices on Tuesday, March 8.

The Buckeyes will also practice on Thursday, March 10, before taking a week off for spring break, then will hold three practices per week over the next four weeks leading up to the annual spring game in Ohio Stadium on Saturday, April 16.

This spring will offer another opportunity to meet with new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, offensive line coach Justin Frye, secondary/cornerbacks coach Tim Walton and safeties coach Perry Eliano, who all joined the staff this offseason.

The media will also be allowed to attend portions of select practices, with stretching and the first three periods open for video and photography needs. The full schedule is as follows, with media availabilities listed below:

Tuesday, March 8*

Day, Knowles and offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson

Thursday, March 10

Select running backs and wide receivers

Tuesday, March 22*

Day

Tuesday, March 24

Select defensive linemen

Saturday, March 26

Tuesday, March 29*

Day, Knowles and Wilson

Thursday, March 31

Select offensive linemen and tight ends

Saturday, April 2

Student Appreciation Day

Monday, April 4

Day

Wednesday, April 6

Select linebackers and quarterbacks

Friday, April 8

Select cornerbacks and safeties

Monday, April 11

Wednesday, April 13

Day

Friday, April 15

Saturday, April 16

Day and select players

Tuesday and Wednesday, April 19-20**

Day and assistant coaches

*30 minutes of practice is open to the media.

**Tentatively scheduled

-----

