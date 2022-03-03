Ohio State To Open 2022 Spring Football Practice On March 8
The Ohio State football program announced on Thursday it will kick off its fourth spring under head coach Ryan Day with the first of 15 practices on Tuesday, March 8.
The Buckeyes will also practice on Thursday, March 10, before taking a week off for spring break, then will hold three practices per week over the next four weeks leading up to the annual spring game in Ohio Stadium on Saturday, April 16.
This spring will offer another opportunity to meet with new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, offensive line coach Justin Frye, secondary/cornerbacks coach Tim Walton and safeties coach Perry Eliano, who all joined the staff this offseason.
The media will also be allowed to attend portions of select practices, with stretching and the first three periods open for video and photography needs. The full schedule is as follows, with media availabilities listed below:
Tuesday, March 8*
- Day, Knowles and offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson
Thursday, March 10
- Select running backs and wide receivers
Tuesday, March 22*
- Day
Tuesday, March 24
- Select defensive linemen
Saturday, March 26
Tuesday, March 29*
- Day, Knowles and Wilson
Thursday, March 31
- Select offensive linemen and tight ends
Saturday, April 2
- Student Appreciation Day
Monday, April 4
- Day
Wednesday, April 6
- Select linebackers and quarterbacks
Friday, April 8
Read More
- Select cornerbacks and safeties
Monday, April 11
Wednesday, April 13
- Day
Friday, April 15
Saturday, April 16
- Day and select players
Tuesday and Wednesday, April 19-20**
- Day and assistant coaches
*30 minutes of practice is open to the media.
**Tentatively scheduled
-----
Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.
-----
You may also like:
Former Ohio State WR Chris Olave Discusses Draft Preparation At NFL Combine
Former Ohio State All-American Charles “Chuck” Csuri Passes Away At Age 99
Former Ohio State OT Shane Olivea Passes Away At Age 40
Lawmakers Seek Reinstatement Of Ohio State’s Vacated Wins From 2010 Season
Report: Former TE Jeremy Ruckert Won’t Work Out At 2022 NFL Combine
Michigan Quarterback J.J. McCarthy: “All We Know Is Beating Ohio State”
-----
Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!
Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI