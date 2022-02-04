Skip to main content

Ohio State’s 2022 Spring Game Scheduled For April 16 In Ohio Stadium

The annual scrimmage will mark the end of 15 practices over a 29-day period.

According to Ohio State’s official website, the Buckeyes will hold their annual spring game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, April 16.

The scrimmage will mark the end of 15 practices over a 29-day period, which means spring practice should begin on or around Saturday, March 19. The full schedule – as well as kickoff time and ticket information for the spring game – is expected to be announced next week.

Additionally, Ohio State’s annual coaches clinic will return this year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will take place on April 14-16, and admission to the event includes a ticket to the spring game.

Capacity for last year’s scrimmage was limited due to the pandemic, but there were no attendance restrictions for the remainder of the 2021 season. Masks were required in all indoor spaces, though, and that will likely be the case again given the the university's current heath and safety protocols.

