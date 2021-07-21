Ohio State C Harry Miller Nominated For AFCA Good Works Team

Ohio State junior center Harry Miller was one of 109 players nominated on Wednesday to the American Football Coaches Association’s Good Works Team, which recognizes student-athletes for their exemplary community service, academic dedication and impact on and off the field.

“I am inspired by these future community leaders and their dedication to improving the world around them,” Allstate general manager and executive vice president and AFCA Good Works Team selection committee member Terrance Williams said in a statement. “Despite their already busy schedules, these young men have stepped up as champions for change after an unprecedented year. Allstate takes great pride in our partnership with the AFCA, and we are honored to recognize these players and highlight their stories, which too often tend to go unnoticed.”

Miller, a former four-star prospect from Buford, Ga., started seven games for the Buckeyes last fall. He’s also a mechanical engineer major and board member at Mission 4 Nicaragua, a nonprofit organization that operates a school and distributes food and medicine to less-fortunate families in Los Brasiles.

Miller notably invited junior linebacker Tommy Eichenberg on a mission trip last spring and recently used his name, image and likeness to sell merchandise at an online pop-up shop, from which all which all proceeds were donated to Mission 4 Nicaragua.

The shirts, sweatshirts and baseball hats that were sold prominently displayed Miller’s personal logo, which features an “H” inside of a blue shield, which matches the primary color of the Nicaraguan flag.

“I’m tremendously fortunate to have good friends, a good family support system, clothes, food,” Miller told The Columbus Dispatch earlier this month. “I have my guitars and my books, so there's not really much else I'm looking to buy. The reality is that the money can get stretched a lot further for a lot more people, and therefore, it's the most utilitarian thing to do. It would be uncouth of me to not take note of that, especially for a community that's been so supportive of me for upwards of a decade now. They deserve it.”

Other Big Ten players nominated for the Good Works team include Illinois tight end Michael Marchese, Iowa defensive back Kaevon Merriweather, Michigan offensive lineman Andrew Vastardis, Minnesota defensive lineman DeAngelo Carter, Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, Northwestern defensive lineman Joe Spivak and Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford.

The full AFCA Good Works Team will be selected by a panel of former winners and journalist, including former Ohio State quarterback and current ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit. The 22 players and coach will be announced in September, with fans then able to cast their vote for a team captain.

