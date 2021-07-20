Ohio State, Kentucky To Play CBS Sports Classic In Las Vegas On Dec. 18

The Buckeyes are 1-1 in CBS Sports Classic games played at T-Mobile Arena.

Ohio State’s Dec. 18 matchup with Kentucky finally has a venue after event organizers announced on Tuesday afternoon the CBS Sports Classic will be held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The Buckeyes are 4-3 all time in the CBS Sports Classic, an annual doubleheader that began in 2014, including 2-0 against the Wildcats and 1-1 in games played in Las Vegas.

This year’s classic opens with a matchup between North Carolina and UCLA at 3 p.m. ET and will be immediately followed by Ohio State’s game against Kentucky. Both games will be broadcast on CBS.

The CBS Sports Classic is one of several primer games the Buckeyes are set to play this season, including at Xavier in the Gavitt Games on Nov. 18; two of Seton Hall, Cal or Florida in the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Nov. 22 and 24; and Duke in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge on Nov. 30.

