Ohio State Pledges Kaleb Brown, Kojo Antwi On SI All-American's Slot Receiver Watch List

The Buckeyes have secured pledges from two of the best inside and two of the best outside receivers.

With the high school football season right around the corner, SI All-American will release watch lists throughout the month of July that effectively act as the network’s positional rankings for the 2022 recruiting cycle.

These watch lists precede the unveiling of the SI99 rankings, which will then rank the 99 best high school football senior regardless of position.

That said, Ohio State four-star wide receiver commits Kaleb Brown and Kojo Antwi were listed as two of the nation’s best slot receivers by the network, which places emphasis on the quickest and most-precise prospects in the country.

The 5-foot-11 and 180-pound Brown, a product of Chicago's St. Rita of Cascia High School, committed to the Buckeyes following an unofficial visit in early June. He is listed by the network as the fourth-best slot receiver.

“Brown is the prototype slot player in the modern game, and that is especially true in the Ohio State offense, which prioritizes playmaking ability with the football,” SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia said. “Brown could line up outside, but when he’s in the slot he is at his most dangerous. The St. Rita star is an explosive athlete that shows an elite burst, vertical speed and he possesses a strong, athletic build.

“His combination of vertical speed and make-you-miss ability is outstanding, and his ball skills are top notch. Brown turns into a running back once he gets the football, something the Ohio State coaches are going to love.”

Photo courtesy of Kaleb Brown/@ikaleb35 on Twitter.

The 6-foot-0 and 190-pound Antwi, meanwhile, primarily plays on the outside at Suwanee (Ga.) Lambert but has all of the tools to develop into a go-to slot receiver. He sits at No. 10 on the list.

“Antwi could be an outside receiver just as easily as he could play the slot, and that versatility is one of the many traits that stand out about this Ohio State commit,” Garcia said of Antwi, who pledged his services to the Buckeyes earlier this month. “He has the body of a modern spread running back, and that frame and lower body strength makes him highly effective with the ball in his hands.

“He can make plays in traffic and he shows a natural feel as a route runner, and one he gets more polish he’ll be a nightmare in the slot. Antwi explodes off the line and shows the second gear needed to get over the top of the defense. His speed/size combination is scary on crossing routes, which is perfectly suited for the Ohio State offense.”

Photo courtesy of Kojo Antwi/@Kojo_Antwi2 on Twitter.

Other future Buckeyes on SI All-American’s watch lists this month include:

Southlake (Texas) Carroll quarterback Quinn Ewers - QB2

Jacksonville Robert E. Lee cornerback Jaheim Singletary - CB2

West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West cornerback Jyaire Brown - CB17

Little Elm, Texas, four-star cornerback Terrance Brooks - NC1

Chandler, Ariz., four-star Kyion Grayes - WR10

Austin (Texas) Lake Travis four-star Caleb Burton - WR14

Altogether, they give Ohio State the top-rated class in SI All-American's team recruiting rankings.

Other positional rankings to be revealed this month defensive end on July 20-21, running back on July 22-23, linebacker on July 24-25, defensive tackle on July 26-27, offensive tackle on July 28-29 and interior offensive line on July 30.

The full SI99 will be unveiled on Aug. 2, meanwhile.

