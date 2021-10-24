Chris Olave Ties Devin Smith For Second-Most Touchdown Catches In Ohio State History

    • October 24, 2021
    Chris Olave Ties Devin Smith For Second-Most Touchdown Receptions In Ohio State History

    The senior is just five scores from breaking the school record set by David Boston in 1998.
    Ohio State senior wide receiver Chris Olave caught a 16-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter of Saturday night’s game at Indiana, giving the Buckeyes a 30-7 lead midway through the second quarter.

    It was the 30th touchdown reception of Olave’s career, trying him with former wideout Devin Smith (2011-14) for the second-most in school history. He now trails only David Boston, who caught 34 touchdown passes from 1996-98.

    Olave has 31 receptions for 510 yards and eight touchdowns so far this season. That’s good for second on the team behind junior Garrett Wilson, who has 36 catches for 605 yards in six and a half games.

    They’ll both look to add to those totals in the second half, though it’s unclear how much more they’ll play with the Buckeyes leading 44-7 at the half.

